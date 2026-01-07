A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck offshore of Manay, Davao Oriental on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), with several aftershocks recorded and felt in nearby areas.

In an advisory, PHIVOLCS said the earthquake occurred at 11:02 a.m. and was located 47 kilometers south-southeast of Manay, Davao Oriental.

The quake occurred at a depth of 47 kilometers and was identified as tectonic in origin.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was felt in nearby areas, with Intensity II reported in Davao City, while an instrumental intensity of Intensity IV was recorded in Malungon, Sarangani.

Damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake.

Meanwhile, no tsunami threat was issued in connection with the quake.

As of this writing, PHIVOLCS has recorded at least eight aftershocks, including a magnitude 6.4 tremor that occurred less than an hour later and was felt in more than a dozen areas.

Intensity V was reported in Manay, Davao Oriental; Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur; and Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

Intensity IV was felt in Bislig City and Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, as well as Tarragona and Cateel, Davao Oriental.

Meanwhile, Intensity III was reported in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur; Boston and Baganga, Davao Oriental; and Claver, Surigao del Norte.

Intensity II was felt in Davao City, General Santos City, Butuan City, Baybay City and Palo in Leyte, as well as in Hinundayan, San Juan, and San Francisco in Southern Leyte.

The Philippines lies along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.— Edg Adrian A. Eva