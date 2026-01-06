BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — The provincial government of Nueva Vizcaya rolled out P5.7 million to Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSU) to support its coffee development and climate monitoring projects.

Governor Jose V. Gambito turned over the funds to NVSU President Wilfredo A. Dumale, Jr. on Monday, to help farmers improve productivity and to strengthen the province’s ability to respond to climate change. The funding was sourced from the 2025 Provincial Development Fund provided by Oceana Gold Philippines.

Mr. Gambito said the funding shows the province’s commitment to supporting farmers and schools through the use of modern technology. He added that the projects are expected to benefit local farmers, small businesses, and the agricultural sector as a whole.

Provincial Planning Officer IV Katalina K. Acpal said P3.9 million of the total amount will go to upgrading equipment at the Nueva Vizcaya Coffee Processing and Innovation Center under NVSU.

The project’s total cost is nearly P10 million, with the remaining funds to be released next year.

The upgraded coffee center aims to improve coffee research, processing, and technology sharing to help coffee farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises across the province.

The other P1.8 million will be used to improve the Nueva Vizcaya Climate Change Center by adding more field monitoring systems to track local weather conditions. Provincial officials said these efforts will help make coffee production more efficient and protect farmers’ livelihoods. — Artemio A. Dumlao