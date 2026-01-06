COTABATO CITY — Authorities nabbed four men covertly peddling crystal meth (shabu) in streets in this city within three days of operations.

The now detained suspects also occasionally sold marijuana supplied by few remaining members of the now defunct Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters hiding in secluded areas in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces, according to their relatives and friends.

The siblings and cousins of the four suspects separately told reporters on Tuesday that they are thankful to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) and to the office of Mayor Bruce C. Matabalao for giving attention to their reports about their peddling of shabu and marijuana in Cotabato City.

Police Brig. Gen. Jaysen C. De Guzman, director of PRO-BAR, said on Tuesday that four suspects were entrapped one after another by operatives led by the city’s police director, Col. Jibin M. Bongcayao and his subordinate officers, Captain Anuar M. Mambatao, Major Albert P. Carillo and Lt. Patricia E. Bueno of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit. — John Felix M. Unson