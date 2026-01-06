THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) asked Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) and Viber for explanations on the Christmas campaign after user complaints.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NPC said it noted media reports and user backlash against JFC’s Christmas campaign as branded marketing materials, such as automated greetings and digital stickers, appeared in private Viber chats when triggered by certain words like Merry Christmas and holiday, among others.

This prompted concerns about “boundaries of digital marketing” and the “unsolicited processing of personal data.”

The commission said it is assessing if the campaign violated the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA).

“If the campaign involves the processing of personal data, PICs (personal information controllers) must ensure adherence to the principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality,” the commission said.

“In such cases, consent must be specific and freely given, and data subjects must be afforded the right to object to the processing of their information for direct marketing purposes,” it added.

Under the DPA, PICs must ensure that processing personal data for direct marketing adheres to the key principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality.

JFC did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno