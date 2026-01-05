THE PHILIPPINES has called on the United States and Venezuela to respect international laws and restore peace and order, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, following the US’ attack and capture of the Venezuelan President.

“The Philippines calls on concerned parties to respect international law, including the UN (United Nations) Charter, exercise restraint to prevent escalation of conflict, restore peace and order in Venezuela and promote the safety and well-being of all the people, including the Filipinos living in Venezuela and the surrounding countries,” the agency said in a statement.

The UN Charter mandates that member states maintain peace, achieve global cooperation, and enforce international laws.

The agency said earlier that it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela and ensured that the Philippines would support the over 70 Filipinos in the country.

The Philippine Embassy in Bogotá, which serves as the country’s non-resident mission for Venezuela, earlier issued a travel advisory for the country warning Filipinos of the ongoing conflict in the South American nation.

“The Philippines views with concern the evolving events in Venezuela and its consequential impact on peace and stability in the region as well as on the rules-based international order,” the agency added.

The DFA also stressed the need to enforce international law, as well as respecting the independence and sovereign equality of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, the prohibition against the threat or use of force, and non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

US President Donald J. Trump over the weekend announced that US forces conducted a “successful” strike against Venezuela, one of the world’s largest oil reserves, and captured its leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Mr. Maduro was brought to the US to face charges, including drug trafficking, which he denies. The US is set to “temporarily” take over the South American country. — Adrian H. Halili