PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. urged Filipinos to approach 2026 with discipline, unity and a shared sense of purpose, framing the new year as a test of collective resolve as his administration probes a massive corruption scandal.

In his New Year’s message on Thursday, Mr. Marcos said the months ahead will require both personal discipline and national solidarity to translate lessons from the past year into progress, calling on citizens to see their choices as shaping the country’s direction.

“As we step into the unfolding days ahead, may we move forward with a clearer understanding of our role in each other’s lives and a renewed commitment to building a future shaped not by circumstance but by the strength of our will and the clarity of our collective purpose,” he said.

The President signaled that his government would press on with policies aimed at fostering unity and social cohesion, casting empathy and service as pillars of nation-building at a time when public trust and economic expectations remain under strain.

“A society thrives when its people choose empathy over indifference, service over self-interest, and hope over despair,” he said. “It is thus our commitment in the government to be relentless in pursuing a Bagong Pilipinas that nurtures unity, fosters compassion, and showcases the greatness of our kababayans.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana