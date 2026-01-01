THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that 35 Filipinos who fell victim to scam hubs in Cambodia have safely returned to the Philippines.

“Their safe repatriation was achieved through the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh and the Migrant Workers Offices in Singapore and Thailand,” the DMW said in a statement.

The returnees arrived in three batches at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Dec. 31. Two of the batches flew through Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while the third batch went through Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“The DMW reiterated its warning to Filipinos to remain alert to fraudulent job offers, especially those shared on social media platforms,” the agency said.

It also urged jobseekers to verify the legitimacy of overseas employment opportunities and to ensure they are properly approved and registered with the DMW before accepting any offer.

The agency noted the repatriation forms part of an ongoing inter-agency effort to assist Filipino victims of illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and scam hub operations. — Adrian H. Halili