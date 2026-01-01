By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

CHINA will impose “strict protection measures” at the disputed Scarborough Shoal to prevent further environmental damage there, according to a Chinese government report, which also accused the Philippines of damaging the maritime feature’s ecosystem.

Chinese authorities will enhance their monitoring of the shoal while carrying out conservation work to strengthen its nature reserve in the feature, based on the report compiled by research groups under Beijing’s Ministry of Natural Resources, a copy of which was obtained by BusinessWorld.

“China will further improve the regular alerting and monitoring mechanism on Huangyan Dao, and consistently carry out surveys, studies, conservation and restoration to maintain and enhance the diversity, stability and sustainability of the coral reef ecosystem,” it said, referring to the shoal by its Chinese name, which the Philippines calls Panatag.

The Philippines and China both claim Scarborough Shoal, which is prized for its rich ecosystem and proximity to key shipping lanes. The dispute over its ownership is part of the wider South China Sea tensions that have strained ties between Beijing, Manila and their allies.

In September, China approved the creation of a 3,500-hectare reserve at the northeast rim of Scarborough Shoal, which it said is intended to preserve the ecological diversity of one of the waterway’s most contested areas. Manila has called the plan a “clear pretext for occupation.”

China has built man-made islands featuring runways, hangars, radar systems and ports on numerous submerged features in the South China Sea to strengthen its naval presence in the resource-rich waters.

The report said “rigorous conservation management” would be introduced at Scarborough Shoal to counter threats to its coral reef ecosystem, including climate change and rising sea temperatures, while partly blaming the Philippines for harmful activities.

“Illegal fishing activities and frequent intrusions by the Philippines have also induced a great stress on the ecosystem,” it said. “Unsustainable illegal fishing activities and frequent intrusions have brought about abandoned materials and pollutant discharge, adversely affecting the health of Huangyan Dao ecosystem.”

China took control of the shoal in 2012 after a standoff with Philippine forces. It has since stationed its coast guard and fishing vessels there, blocking Filipino fishermen despite a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed tribunal that declared it a traditional fishing ground.

The Philippine government has rolled out schemes to aid fishermen in the South China Sea, offering incentives, fuel subsidies, food and equipment to encourage their presence in the disputed waters.

The Philippines’ Defense department did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment. BusinessWorld also sought comment from National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año and Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Andres C. Centino, who did not immediately reply.

SHIFTING BLAME

Manila’s Maritime Council Spokesman Alexander S. Lopez said China’s claim of reef damage at the contested shoal was propaganda, pointing out that previous Chinese maritime activities in the area had harmed the area.

“As part of the 2016 ruling, it was determined that China was the one responsible for the ecological damage of Bajo de Masinloc,” he told BusinessWorld in a Viber message on Monday, referring to another Filipino name for Scarborough Shoal and citing the decision that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping sea claim.

Chinese fishermen’s “illegal harvesting” of giant clams at the feature has caused ecological damage, he said. “They are the ones depleting the giant clams.”

Sherwin E. Ona, an international fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said China’s nature reserve plan in Scarborough Shoal and the recent report gives it “legal cover” to occupy the feature.

“This is a ‘lawfare’ approach from China… as the natural marine reserve gives them legal cover for eventual occupation,” he said in a Viber message, adding that the ecological report could provide Beijing with justification to assert authority over Scarborough.

He said Philippine authorities should bolster their presence near the shoal by conducting regular patrols to hinder Beijing from asserting greater control over the feature.

“This should be combined with constant information-sharing and diplomatic efforts to deter China,” said Mr. Ona.