The Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Wednesday that the allegations surrounding a magazine cover featuring Tourism Secretary Esperanza Christina G. Frasco are false and misleading, following claims made by a photographer online.

“Any claim suggesting that the Department or the Secretary used public office or resources for personal promotion is false, misleading, and expressly denied,” the department said in a statement.

“The Department views the dissemination of these false claims with serious concern,” it added.

In a now-deleted Facebook post by Max Abasalo, a photographer allegedly commissioned by the department to photograph “almost 320 tourist spots” nationwide, he expressed disappointment upon seeing the cover of the magazine Philippine Topics.

“When you were tasked to shoot Region 1 to Region 13… Almost 320 tourist spots, 236,000 photos, and 6,500 video materials, only for them to use this,” he said in Filipino.

The DoT, however, denies that it has authority over the publication in question, which is privately owned.

“The DOT clarifies that it did not supply the photograph in question to Philippine Topics,” the department said. “At no time did the Department instruct, select, approve, or endorse any photograph for the magazine.”

“Any implication that the DOT chose or favored the use of an image of the Secretary over destination-focused materials is entirely false and without factual basis,” it added.

The department also noted that the privately run publication independently covered the World Expo Osaka 2026 and all of the activities related to the event.

“The Department did not contract, pay, commission, or direct the magazine to produce its cover or feature story,” it said. “The content, including the selection of images and text, was produced entirely at the magazine’s editorial discretion.”

The World Expo Osaka 2025 was a major global event held on Yumeshima Island from Apr. 13 to Oct. 13. It showcased cutting-edge innovations, global cultural experiences, and advanced technologies to millions of visitors worldwide. — Almira Louise S. Martinez