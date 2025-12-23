A SENATOR on Tuesday urged heightened vigilance over government projects, warning that corruption risks persist beyond budget approval.

“We have reconciled the numbers, but vigilance must continue from budgeting to implementation if we are to purge corruption from the bureaucracy,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who heads the Finance panel, said in a statement.

Lawmakers are set to approve the bicameral conference report on the P6.793-trillion national budget by Dec. 28, followed by its ratification by both chambers on Dec. 29. It will then be sent to the President for approval.

He added that the transparency measures implemented by the Senate should encourage the public to be more engaged in the implementation of government projects.

“Vigilance builds a culture of integrity and accountability. We painstakingly instituted transparency measures in the entire budgeting process. We hope these measures will help encourage our people to be engaged in the implementation of government projects,” Mr. Gatchalian said.

He added that the upper chamber had also made sure that all projects in the Public Works department’s budget would have unique station numbers and a project description, including coordinates, to enable public monitoring and deter ghost and substandard projects.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has been under heightened scrutiny over reports that officials, lawmakers and contractors have siphoned off funds meant for flood control projects. — Adrian H. Halili