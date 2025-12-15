BAGUIO CITY — Three cadets from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) have successfully completed their academic and military training at the Australian Defense Force Academy (ADFA), marking another milestone in the growing defense cooperation between the Philippines and Australia.

Cadet First Class Charles Wandag Cayangao, Cadet First Class Nathanjan Barcelon Llasos, and Cadet First Class Kyle Rondobio Lanza, who all belong to the PMA Siklab-Laya Class of 2025, graduated on Dec. 11, highlighting PMA’s continuing efforts to develop globally competent officers for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

They were deployed to Australia on Jan. 13, 2023, to undergo a three-year education and training program under the Philippines-Australia defense cooperation framework.

Mr. Llasos is set to return to Australia for an additional eight months of officer training at the Royal Military College-Duntroon.

Mr. Cayangao, 23, from Tanudan, Kalinga, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Physics and Aviation. He was recognized as the Best Performing ADFA International Trainee Officer in Fitness and received a Commanding Officer Military Commendation, reflecting his strong performance in both physical and military training. He chose to join the Philippine Navy, citing his desire to challenge himself beyond his familiar environment.

Mr. Llasos, 22, from Legazpi City, Albay, completed a degree in Computing and Cybersecurity and also received a Commanding Officer Military Commendation. He selected the Philippine Army as his branch of service, viewing it as a path where he can make a direct contribution on the ground. His upcoming training at Royal Military College-Duntroon is expected to further enhance his leadership skills in a multinational setting.

Mr. Lanza, 23, from Alabel, Sarangani Province, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Aviation and Geography. He opted to serve in the Philippine Air Force, motivated by his longstanding aspiration to become a pilot and contribute to national security through air power. He expressed his intention to give back to the AFP and the country after completing his training.

PMA officials said the graduation underscores the Academy’s commitment to producing professionally competent and globally exposed officers who can operate effectively with partner armed forces.

As PMA continues to strengthen security cooperation with like-minded nations such as Australia, similar international education and training opportunities are expected to prepare future AFP leaders to serve the nation with skill, character, and global awareness. — Artemio A. Dumlao