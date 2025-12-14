By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

A PHILIPPINE senator on Sunday called China’s coast guard use of water cannons against Filipino fishers at a disputed South China Sea shoal last week as escalatory, urging the government to fast-track security agreements with other nations to widen Manila’s web of allies.

Senator Risa N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) should deploy more vessels to accompany fishers in the South China Sea to prevent further harassment at sea.

“Our fisherfolk must not be left defenseless,” she said in a statement. “This escalating violence must compel our government to immediately fast-track defense treaty negotiations with like-minded countries.”

“China seems intent on getting what she wants at the cost of not only our territories, but also our people,” she added.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Manila’s coast guard on Saturday said that three Filipino fishermen were wounded as two fishing vessels suffered “significant damage” when China Coast Guard ships used water cannons near Sabina Shoal.

“This is an escalation beyond the usual water cannoning of PCG vessels,” House Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima said in a separate statement. “This is utterly outrageous and deeply concerning.”

“They could do it again, so the government cannot simply ignore or let this pass,” she added.

Sabina is among the several maritime features that has been at the center of lingering tensions due to contesting claims between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea. Both have traded accusations of escalating tensions following incidents involving water cannon blasts and sideswipes between vessels.

Beijing lays sovereignty nearly the entire waterway under its “nine-dash line” claim that also overlaps with the claims of Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Philippine and Chinese ships last year have sparred near the contested feature widely seen as a crucial rendezvous point for resupply missions to Filipino marines stationed at the aging ship-turned-outpost BRP Sierra Madre in Second Thomas Shoal. Sabina lies 150 kilometers west of Palawan province.

“We must urgently strengthen all maritime and defense capabilities as much as we can, as soon as we can,” Ms. Hontiveros said.

Manila had stepped up its efforts to push back against China’s sweeping sea claims by expanding its web of alliances beyond the US, its longstanding treaty ally. It has forged visiting forces agreements with Australia, New Zealand, and most recently, Canada, alongside a similar deal with Japan.

Talks on a visiting forces pact with France and the United Kingdom are under way, all while the Philippines pursues a military modernization program that includes acquiring advanced warships, missile systems and fighter jets.

The Philippines should consider recalibrating its South China Sea strategy to better meet evolving challenges in the waterway, said Chester B. Cabalza, founding president of Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.

“This cycle of water cannons… shows that we have a gap in our response with China Coast Guard,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “We must expect a new strategy from our coast guard on this.”