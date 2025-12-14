COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen seized P13.6 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a male dealer entrapped in Barangay Gusa in Cagayan de Oro (CdO) City early on Saturday.

Local executives and officials of the Police Regional Office 10 (PRO-10) separately told reporters on Sunday that the suspect was arrested by combined operatives from the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cagayan de Oro Police Office, led by Major Aldren Estrada Baculio, and anti-narcotics agents from different units of PRO-10 after selling two kilos of shabu during a tradeoff in Purok 4 in Barangay Gusa.

Senior officials of PRO-10 and ranking members of the multisector Cagayan de Oro City Peace and Order Council said the operation that led to the detention of the 41-year-old suspect was premised on reports by confidential informants about his large-scale peddling of shabu and marijuana in Barangay Gusa and in nearby areas.

The suspect is now locked in one of the detention facilities of PRO-10, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. — John Felix M. Unson