THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday rejected former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her two companions’ request to remain in the quarantine area of the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong for 55 more days.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. said the three were immediately transferred to a regular dormitory at the Reception and Diagnostic Center to undergo the mandatory 60-day orientation, diagnostic and classification process.

Afterward, they will be assigned to their regular dormitory at the Maximum Security Camp, in line with their life imprisonment sentences.

Ms. Guo and her companions had cited emotional and mental strain as reasons to extend their stay. Mr. Catapang said the assessment period is needed to determine their psychological and physical needs.

He also clarified that Ms. Guo is not getting special treatment; only her legal counsel is allowed to visit, and personal cellphones remain prohibited inside the facility. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking