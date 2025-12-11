GCG pushes transparency portals

THE Governance Commission for Government‑Owned or ‑Controlled Corporations (GCG) has ordered state-run companies to create publicly accessible online transparency portals as part of a broader push for accountability amid the ongoing graft probe into flood control projects.

The directive, issued in a joint memo circular with the Department of Information and Communications Technology on Dec. 10, requires portals to provide up-to-date disclosures on corporate governance, finances, operations and compliance.

Companies must post portal links prominently on their homepages and submit URLs and compliance checklists within 90 days.

“This is one big step forward in our efforts to promote and foster transparency and accountability in the GOCC sector,” GCG Chairman Marius P. Corpus said in a statement.

The initiative is aligned with the CADENA bill, which seeks a blockchain-powered platform for verifying government transactions, as well as the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the National Government Digital Transformation Strategy. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante