PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said the government has canceled the passport of resigned congressman Elizaldy S. Co, who is implicated in anomalies in multibillion-peso flood control projects, as authorities move to block key suspects from fleeing the country.

Mr. Marcos said he had ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and Philippine National Police to coordinate with foreign embassies to ensure Mr. Co could not seek refuge abroad. Diplomats have been told to immediately report any attempt by Mr. Co to enter their jurisdiction so the government can facilitate his return.

“You can expect our investigation to continue… to hold those guilty accountable and ensure stolen public funds are returned to the people,” he said in a video message in Filipino.

Mr. Co, a former House Appropriations Committee chairman, is among those facing arrest warrants over an alleged anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro, filed by the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan.

Ruy Alberto S. Rondain, lawyer of Mr. Co, said he has no information about any passport cancellation. He just received the Ombudsman’s motion to cancel Mr. Co’s passport filed with the 5th Division and has five days to oppose it.

“I seriously doubt that the 5th Division has canceled it while I still have time to oppose the motion,” he told reporters via Viber. “There are two other divisions where Rep. Co has been accused, but I haven’t seen a similar motion. So, I doubt if they have canceled it either.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana