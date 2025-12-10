THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has filed a criminal complaint against the developer of the Monterrazas de Cebu project for alleged violation of the country’s forestry law tied to the controversial hillside development in Cebu City.

The agency filed the case on Dec. 3 for violation of the law against cutting or collecting timber without a permit, Environment Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs and Enforcement Norlito A. Eneran told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The project was earlier flagged for several environmental violations, including unreported tree cutting and the lack of required water discharge permits. The DENR said the developer had failed to report 734 trees cut from the 140-hectare site, leaving only 11 from the 745 recorded in 2022.

The agency also cited violations of 10 conditions under the project’s amended environmental compliance certificate. Mont Property Group, the developer, did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment. — Vonn An-drei E. Villamiel