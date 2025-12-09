THE Social Security System (SSS) had released P18.8 billion in 13th month pension payments to 3.66 million pensioners as of Dec. 4.

“This is our way of giving back to our pensioners who have contributed to the System during their productive years,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said in a statement on Tuesday.

The annual cash gift was distributed in two batches: P10.5 billion to 2.13 million pensioners on Dec. 1, and P8.3 billion to 1.53 million pensioners on Dec. 4.

The amount is higher than last year due to the Pension Reform Program, implemented in September 2025, which provides annual increases until 2027. Retirement and disability pensions rise by 10% each September, while survivor pensions increase by 5%.

About 3.8 million pensioners, including 2.6 million retirement/disability and 1.2 million survivor pensioners, will benefit under the reform. — Aaron Michael C. Sy