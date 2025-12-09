THE Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday said it had found probable cause to charge a businessman and more than 20 others over the disappearance of dozens of cockfighting enthusiasts in 2021 and 2022.

Charlie Tiu Hay Ang, also known as Atong Ang, and his co-defendants face multiple counts of kidnapping with homicide and kidnapping with serious illegal detention charges.

The DoJ said a panel of prosecutors found probable cause to indict the Filipino gambling magnate and several police officers on 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide.

It will also file 16 counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention against the businessman, a police lieutenant colonel and eight others.

In a statement, Gabriel L. Villareal, Mr. Ang’s lawyer, described the DoJ resolution as “deeply flawed and grossly unfair,” and said they would file a motion for reconsideration.

“The ruling, while likely given the bias apparent from DoJ conduct, suffers from clear factual gaps and substantial inconsistencies,” he said. “Clearly, the panel relied heavily on the flawed testimony of a lone witness whose integrity is irreversibly compromised.”

Authorities earlier alleged that the missing cockfighters were killed and dumped near Taal Lake after being tagged as cheaters in online cockfighting.

Cases against other respondents were dismissed without prejudice. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking