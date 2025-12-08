PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. urged officials on Monday to pursue deeper institutional cleansing and anchor governance on integrity, wisdom and discernment as the bureaucracy faces mounting public pressure over the flood control corruption scandal.

In a statement marking the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in the predominantly Catholic nation, Mr. Marcos said the celebration offers an opportunity for reflection on the life and example of the Virgin Mary.

He said her “purity, devotion and unwavering faith” should inspire public leaders to ground their decisions in principle and purpose.

The President said the feast underscores the importance of beginning any mission with sound intentions and ethical grounding.

“Our intentions shape our outcomes,” he said. “If we sow pride, we reap division; if we sow deceit, we reap distrust.”

He said a nation built on “truth, humility and compassion for the least among us” could advance the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas vision — one that prioritizes integrity, service and the common good. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana