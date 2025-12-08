A SENATOR has called for stronger support for students with disabilities and special needs in public schools, saying the government must ensure that these learners receive proper assistance.

In a statement, Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, who heads the Senate education committee, said public schools continue to lack the facilities, funding and resources required to adequately support these students.

“The facilities provided by the government are not enough,” he said on Monday, adding that funding for special needs education remains insufficient.

Mr. Aquino pushed a review of existing systems and the creation of targeted solutions to ensure that persons with disabilities (PWD) can access essential services and quality education.

He noted that many families rely on government support because they can’t afford private care, while those who can pay often find that suitable programs are unavailable.

One of five Filipino students has a disability or special concern that requires proper attention, he said, citing data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education. — Adrian H. Halili