PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said the national government will use the country’s most successful village programs as models for national policy reforms, underscoring a push to strengthen systems that promote efficiency, transparency and citizen participation across all levels of government.

Mr. Marcos said during this year’s Galing Pook Awards in Malacañang, the 10 winning village initiatives — selected from 132 entries — demonstrated how frontline communities are already pioneering solutions that can be scaled up nationwide.

“Let us strive to continue to replicate the success of these barangay initiatives on a national scale — learning what works and strengthening the systems that uphold efficiency, participation, and transparency in government,” he said.

The President highlighted projects that tackled environmental rehabilitation, disaster readiness, education access, and community engagement, including the revival of the Macabalo River in Legazpi City, solar-powered energy solutions in Santiago, earthquake-preparedness programs in Quezon City, mobile learning initiatives for out-of-school youth in Cagayan de Oro and urban gardens and recycling-for-bread exchanges in Mandaluyong.

These programs, he said, offer practical blueprints for broader policy adoption, particularly in climate resilience, social welfare, and public accountability.

Mr. Marcos said villages often develop responsive solutions more quickly than national agencies, making them a valuable source of ideas for long-term reforms. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana