By Erika Mae P. Sinaking

ROGELIO “Babes” L. Singson, the 77-year-old former Public Works secretary, has stepped down from his post as commissioner of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Wednesday, citing the intense demands of the anti-graft body’s work.

“He mentioned that the very intense and stressful nature of ICI work has taken a toll on his aging body,” ICI Chairman Andres B. Reyes, Jr. told a press briefing.

Mr. Singson’s resignation leaves a vacancy in the independent commission, which was created by the President to investigate large-scale corruption allegations linked to anomalous infrastructure projects.

According to Mr. Reyes, a replacement has yet to be discussed. The ICI also noted it is still awaiting the acceptance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Mr. Singson’s resignation followed the ICI’s new case referral to the Office of the Ombudsman for the filing of criminal cases against 11 individuals, including former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr., whose prior high-profile plunder case resulted in an acquittal in 2018.

Possible charges include direct or indirect bribery, corruption of public officials, plunder, and administrative violations.

In a September Senate hearing, former Public Works engineer Henry C. Alcantara filed a 38-page affidavit claiming that P300 million worth of funds under the 2024 national budget were allegedly used to support Mr. Revilla’s 2025 campaign. Mr. Alcantara said then-Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo handled the transactions and ordered a 30% kickback. Mr. Revilla has denied any involvement.

In a statement, Mr. Revilla’s camp said the former senator has not been given an opportunity to answer allegations against him prior to the ICI’s referral.

“From the beginning, our client made himself fully available to the ICI and openly welcomed their inquiry. Yet he was never invited to speak, never given the opportunity to present the truth. He is deeply disappointed to have been denied such a fundamental right, though he still holds trust and faith in the system,” said Maria Carissa C. Guinto, his spokesperson.

“Once the Ombudsman accords Mr. Revilla his right to preliminary investigation and the proper opportunity to be heard, he will not only address these malicious accusations but will dispel the false narratives comprehensively,” she added.

The commission also submitted new evidence that could lead to additional charges against eight other individuals, including former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

CASE BUILDUP

The ICI also formally recommended that Senators Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero and Mark A. Villar, former Senators Mary Grace Natividad Poe-Llamanzares and Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, now Makati City mayor, be referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for “further investigative review and case buildup” due to the seriousness of the allegations.

Mr. Bernardo earlier alleged that he delivered P160 million in kickbacks to a businessman, which were intended for Mr. Escudero, who since denied any involvement, calling the accusations “untrue” and “baseless.” Mr. Escudero and Mayor Binay had earlier denied allegations.

Former Senator Poe, who previously chaired the Finance committee, finds the referral as a “clear acknowledgement” that Mr. Bernardo’s accusations were “false.”

“There is no evidence to support the filing of charges against me. This is no surprise to me and to the people who know me because I had always conducted myself with utmost integrity,” she said in a statement.

“Rest assured that I will submit to further investigations by the Ombudsman to the end that the truth will actually be uncovered and appropriate charges are eventually brought against those who are truly responsible.”

Mr. Escudero and Mr. Villar did not respond to separate Viber messages seeking comment.

ICI HEARING

Meanwhile, the ICI conducted closed-door sessions for Pasig City Rep. Roman T. Romulo and Bulacan Rep. Danilo A. Domingo, halting the livestreaming of their testimonies.

Mr. Romulo’s legal counsel said the lawmaker’s testimony could put his life and safety at risk, as well as harm his reputation.

“Considering that once the session is live-streamed, the good congressman would have no control over how the information will then be used by the public,” said his lawyer. Mr. Reyes granted the request.

Mr. Romulo, who voluntarily appeared before the ICI to clear his name, said an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued against him had been widely misinterpreted on social media.

“What I understand about ILBO is that you can travel as long as you give notice of where you’re going. But a lot of people, when they hear ILBO, they think that you already have a plan. So when that happens, it’s misinterpreted… It’s false and malicious,” he told ICI reporters.

He also addressed allegations linking him to DPWH officials Angelita Garrucha and Aristotle Ramos, who were named in sworn statements by contractors Pacifico F. Discaya II and Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya.

“Yes, they’re DPWH [Garrucha and Ramos] They’re not my staff. And I’ve made this clear even before. They’re in DPWH… It’s inevitable talaga na mahatak po sila (that they will get dragged). I’ve never authorized anyone… Whether government or non-government, I’ve never authorized anyone.”

During a Senate inquiry in September, the Discayas alleged that Ms. Garrucha, a DPWH project engineer, acted as a “bagman” in 2022, while Mr. Ramos, a district engineer for Metro Manila’s First District, allegedly demanded a higher cut of project funds in 2025. Both were placed under an ILBO by the Department of Justice in October.

Mr. Domingo appeared before the ICI for a closed-door session regarding alleged nonexistent flood infrastructure projects flagged by the DPWH and Commission on Audit in flood-prone Bulacan. Over the past three years, the district reportedly received P9.49 billion of the P70.3-billion flood control budget. Mr. Domingo denied the allegations.