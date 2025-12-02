THE Philippine government is considering offering a bounty for former House of Representatives appropriations committee Chairman Elizaldy S. Co, who authorities believe fled to Portugal to evade arrest following a Sandiganbayan-issued warrant tied to an anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing that while a bounty “could possibly be considered,” no official discussions have taken place.

Mr. Co’s company, Sunwest, Inc., is alleged to have misappropriated public funds for a P289-million road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. He faces graft charges.

The case is part of a broader investigation into a corruption scandal involving high-ranking officials and private contractors receiving kickbacks on government projects.

Separately, Ms. Castro addressed calls for a lifestyle audit of presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III, whose district reportedly received among the highest Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) funds from 2023 to 2025.

She said there is no restriction on subjecting any public official to a lifestyle check and reiterated that the First Family has consistently welcomed such reviews.

A recent Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report highlighted how DPWH funds have become a de facto pork barrel, allowing lawmakers to channel large infrastructure allocations to favored districts.

Sandro Marcos reportedly received P15.8 billion, while former Speaker and presidential cousin Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez got P14.4 billion — far above most other districts, some of which received minimal funding.

“The President has read the PCIJ report,” Ms. Castro said. “[Sandro] has said that he volunteered, and whatever issues concern him, he will personally go to the [Independent Commission for Infrastructure] to be investigated,” she added in Filipino.

The PCIJ report raised concerns over transparency, political favoritism and fairness, noting that funds are released before specific projects are identified.

Nonallocable DPWH projects have also been used for alleged political insertion and kickbacks, suggesting that significant discretionary influence persists, echoing the previous pork barrel scheme.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has tried to reassure the public by promising jail time for those involved in anomalous flood control projects before Christmas.

He earlier announced arrest warrants for Mr. Co and several others linked to an anomalous public works deal in Bulacan, north of the capital.

The President earlier flagged about P545 billion in flood control spending since 2022, saying about P100 billion in contracts went to only 15 contractors, including companies tied to political clans.

On Nov. 26, Mr. Marcos said more assets linked to the flood control scandal had been frozen, bringing the total so far to about P12 billion.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council has said the frozen assets included 3,566 bank accounts, 198 insurance policies, 247 motor vehicles, 178 real properties and 16 e-wallet accounts.

Mr. Co earlier posted a series of videos accusing Mr. Marcos and senior officials of graft after the administration launched a sweeping probe

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Philippine capital on Nov. 30 — a national holiday marking the birth of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio — demanding Mr. Marcos’ resignation over the flood scam.

The rally started at the Luneta National Park in Manila, with protesters marching on to the presidential palace. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana