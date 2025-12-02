By Erika Mae P. Sinaking

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) started livestreaming its proceedings on Tuesday as it investigates irregularities in government flood control projects, with more lawmakers expected to appear in the coming days.

Laguna Rep. Benjamin C. Agarao, Jr. appeared before the body and denied claims by contractors Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya and Pacifico F. Discaya II, who accused him of soliciting commissions in exchange for government flood control projects.

“I do not personally know them,” he told commissioners. “I do not know what motive the Discaya couple may have. I have nothing to say because I was not present during the period they are referring to.”

“I cannot fathom why he mentioned my name and accused me of what I believe are false allegations. My family has been deeply affected,” Mr. Agarao said, adding that he might pursue legal action against the Discayas.

In a separate session, officials from state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) submitted a “disbursement framework” detailing institutional workflows, internal controls and validation procedures for its financial operations.

Landbank President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said all transactions linked to government projects, including a P457-million cash release to contractor Syms Construction, were properly conducted.

ICI Commissioner Rogelio “Babes” L. Singson questioned Landbank officials about multiple accounts linked to contractors and potential red flags. Ms. Ortiz acknowledged the interlinked ownership but said it did not automatically constitute a red flag, citing bank secrecy rules for specifics.

Several lawmakers are scheduled to appear this week as resource persons, including House of Representatives Majority Leader and Ilocos Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte, Benguet Rep. Eric Go Yap and Bulacan Rep. Danilo A. Domingo.

Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio submitted a letter and technical report urging the ICI to investigate alleged irregularities in P4.4 billion worth of flood control contracts in Davao City.

He cited discrepancies in project locations, incomplete works and possible overpricing in at least 80 contracts executed from 2019 to 2022.

“Some project locations differ from what was approved in the budget,” Mr. Tinio said. “In some cases, the actual project length is shorter than what was funded, which suggests possible overpricing.”

He noted that more than half of the projects were congressional insertions and called for a probe into the role of then-Congressman Mr. Duterte.