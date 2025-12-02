THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) reinstated itself as counsel for the government respondents in Senator Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa’s petition challenging the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte before the Supreme Court (SC).

In a recent manifestation filed with SC on Dec. 1, the OSG, under Solicitor General Darlene Marie B. Berberabe, formally re-entered the case as counsel for all government respondents, reversing the stance of former Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra, who had recused the OSG from the proceedings.

“After due consideration, the OSG hereby enters its appearance anew as counsel for all the Respondents in the above-captioned case and requests that it be furnished with copies of all court issuances and submissions at its official address,” the OSG said.

Mr. Guevarra earlier recused from representing the government in a consolidated lawsuit filed by Mr. Duterte’s children — Sebastian, Paolo, and Veronica — regarding their father’s arrest on March 11 through a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement on Tuesday, Duterte camp’s legal counsel Israelito P. Torreon said the re-entry of the OSG in the case, “constitutes an abrupt and unexplained shift from its earlier and formally approved recusal.”

“The OSG’s latest filing stands in direct conflict with its own prior position and raises substantial concerns regarding internal consistency, neutrality, and adherence to a Supreme Court Resolution that had already granted its withdrawal from participation,” he added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking