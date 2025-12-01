The Department of Tourism (DoT) on Monday said it expects more Australian visitors to boost the country’s tourism sector, as Jetstar Airways launched new direct flights between Perth and Manila.

“This flight represents more than just travel,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said in a news release.

“It symbolizes our commitment to offering opportunities for tourism and business, making it easier for travelers to fly to Manila and further connect the Philippines to the world,” she added.

The newly launched flights, JQ80 and JQ81, will operate every week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight JQ80 will depart from Manila at 5:35 A.M. and arrive in Perth at 1:00 P.M., while the latter will leave Perth at 9:10 P.M. and arrive in Manila at 4:15 A.M.

The department underscored that the launch of the new flights aligns with the Philippines’ National Tourism Development Plan, which aims to enhance the country’s global connectivity.

In addition to direct flights to Manila, the airline will also open a new seasonal route connecting Brisbane to Cebu, to enhance the province’s global popularity and position the country as a “prime destination” for Australian visitors.

According to the latest DoT Visitor Survey, 66% of Australian tourists visit the country for leisure, entertainment, and shopping. 58% of the population is also fond of buying Filipino delicacies during their stay.

“The vision is clear, the Philippines is so much more than a destination measured by tourist arrivals,” Ms. Frasco said.

“It is an experience that is all at once enriching, immersing, and sustaining through the air connectivity,” she added. “Further expanding opportunities for our people, enhancing the country’s competitive edge on the global tourism stage.”

The DoT noted that 53% of Australians returned to the Philippines to explore other popular destinations such as Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Puerto Princesa City, and Boracay.

Australia is the country’s fifth-largest inbound tourism market, with 271,207 or 5% of the overall tourist arrivals as of March 2025. — Almira Louise S. Martinez