The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has postponed the impounding of light electric vehicles (LEVs), particularly e-bikes and e-trikes, from its initially announced date of Dec. 1 to Jan. 2.

In a video message posted Sunday, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said the move aims to allow for a comprehensive information drive, which began on Monday.

“Narinig ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at ni Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez ang inyong concern [Our President Bongbong Marcos and (Transportation) Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez have heard your concerns],” Mr. Lacanilao said.

“Simula Dec. 1 magiging visible ang ating LTO enforcers and personnel sa mga kalsada para isulong ang information drive at ipaliwanag sa publiko ang tamang paggamit ng LEVs [Starting Dec. 1, LTO enforcers and personnel will be visible on the roads to promote the information drive and explain to the public the proper use of LEVs].”

Starting Jan. 2, the LTO will begin apprehending violators found traversing national highways, with no further extensions.

Mr. Lacanilao said that the order is not meant to burden the public but to make roads safer and clarify the responsibilities of all road users.

Mr. Lacanilao also noted that the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) does not diminish the LTO’s authority; instead, it clarifies it.

He added that the LTO has the right to apprehend LEVs even if they are not registered, provided they enter national highways or violate traffic regulations.

However, he said that LEVs may still cross national highways as part of “normal traffic” and may use local and secondary roads if allowed by local government units.

Mr. Lacanilao also urged Congress not to wait for accidents to happen, as it is their job to create updated legislation that will help protect every Filipino. Without any new laws, he said the LTO will continue enforcing existing laws. — Edg Adrian A. Eva