THE House of Representatives on Monday suspended Cavite Rep. Francisco “Kiko” A. Barzaga for 60 days over disorderly behavior for his social media posts seen by some congressmen as anti-government and inappropriate for a lawmaker.

With 249 members voting in the affirmative, 5 negative and 11 abstentions, the chamber adopted the recommendations of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges under Committee Report No. 28.

“The sole issue to be resolved is whether or not Rep. Barzaga committed any acts of misconduct that constitute disorderly behavior which may reflect upon the House of Representatives when he posted, retained and failed to remove the subject social media post,” Party-list Rep. JC M. Abalos told lawmakers during Monday’s session.

The committee acted on complaints made by House Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo V. Puno and 29 other lawmakers who alleged that Mr. Barzaga’s social media posts also contain “language and imagery that employ derogatory and inflammatory rhetoric against government institutions, use vulgar and inappropriate language unbefitting a public official, promoted divisiveness and undermine public confidence in government,” Mr. Abalos said.

Mr. Abalos said the Cavite lawmaker had argued that his social media posts were made in exercise of free speech.

“If every member would invoke their right to free speech in every instance where an improper conduct is being investigated, there would be no instance when a member can ever be held accountable or liable,” said Mr. Abalos.

“Although members of the House of Representatives are given a wide latitude in expressing their views on matters of public concern, they remain responsible to the House whenever they go beyond the threshold of conduct that is befitting for a congressman,” he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio