THE Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) move to bar electric bicycles and tricycles from national roads is intended to improve public safety and should not be seen as an anti-poor measure, Malacañang said on Monday.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said the planned restrictions — which President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered temporarily deferred — are designed to reduce accidents on major thoroughfares, where slower, lightweight electric vehicles are more vulnerable.

“This is not about making things difficult for our citizens,” Ms. Castro told a Palace briefing in Filipino. “The policy aims to ensure the safety of e-bike users and everyone on the road. These are motorized vehicles, and there are laws governing their use.”

The LTO has postponed the start of impounding e-bikes and e-trikes found traveling on national highways and major roads to Jan. 2 next year, following appeals from riders and owners.

LTO Chief Markus V. Lacanilao earlier noted that the extension responds to public appeals and aims to ensure that owners clearly understand existing regulations. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana