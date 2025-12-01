A FILIPINA in Sri Lanka was forced to flee following heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

“One Filipino in Negombo City is confirmed to have been displaced because of the floods,” the DFA said in a statement.

The agency said that the unidentified Filipina has received medical attention at a local hospital and is being assisted by the Honorary Consulate General.

The DFA said that it is closely monitoring the situation of all Filipinos in Sri Lanka after the onslaught of the storm, through the Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh and the Honorary Consulate General in Sri Lanka.

“The Embassy continues to coordinate with Sri Lankan authorities and stands ready to provide assistance to any Filipino who may have been affected by the calamity,” it added.

The DFA said that there are about 711 Filipinos working in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan authorities reported 330 people have died due to the onslaught of Cyclone Ditwah, with about 370 more missing after heavy rains lashed the country causing widespread landslides and floods. — Adrian H. Halili