THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has widened its outpatient treatment package for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) patients amid growing concerns over rising cases.

“The news that the number of PLHIV (people living with HIV) is getting younger is alarming, which is why we call on the parents of the youth to support and let them feel that they are not alone and that a future awaits them through early prevention and regular care under our YAKAP Clinics,” PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin M. Mercado said in a statement on Monday.

Under the expanded outpatient HIV/AIDS treatment (OHAT) package, patients can avail themselves of up to P58,500 annual benefit, nearly double the P30,000 initial coverage.

According to PhilHealth, the package covers antiretroviral therapy for all individuals with confirmed HIV diagnosis from certified facilities, regardless of their clinical or immune system condition.

Patients can likewise access all necessary services required for effective HIV management.

The OHAT package is available in all 234 PhilHealth-accredited and Department of Health-designated HIV treatment hubs nationwide.

Mr. Mercado also urged HIV patients to get checked and treated, assuring them that PhilHealth will protect their personal data.

“This enhancement is consistent with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to continually improve and sustain the health insurer’s healthcare benefits by ensuring adequate financial support to patients seeking medical treatment… To stem the tide, the strategic plan is to ensure early diagnosis and treatment, and ample testing sites and medications,” PhilHealth said.

In 2024, the state insurer disbursed a total of P1.66 billion for 176,819 OHAT benefit claims. — Katherine K. Chan