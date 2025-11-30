The Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Thursday that the Philippines is advocating for a “one tourism destination” for sustainability and the establishment of a unified visa for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“We are really pushing for regional cooperation for ASEAN as one tourism destination for sustainability in tourism development,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told reporters in an interview.

“ASEAN working as one region and one unified tourism destination could really invigorate all of our tourism economies,” she added.

Data from the 2025 Sustainable Travel Survey by travel platform Agoda found that sustainability is among the top priorities considered by travelers in the region when making travel decisions.

The survey revealed that 86% of Filipinos value sustainability in travelling, while other neighboring countries, such as Malaysia (80%) and Vietnam (77%), trailed behind.

“The manner by which we value tourism is not limited to a physical count of visitors alone,” Ms. Frasco said. “But more of the valuation of tourism in terms of livelihood, in terms of economy, and in terms of its ability to sustain the local economies of our destination.”

She noted that the country has also expressed its interest in establishing a unified visa to help boost tourism across the region. “Since our first participation in the ASEAN under this administration, that is an advocacy that we have propounded among our ASEAN neighbors.”

“The Philippines continues to express its desire for this. We anticipate that this can really help us in terms of driving the numbers to the region,” she added.

2026 ASEAN CHAIRMANSHIP

The Philippines, as the 2026 chair of ASEAN, will host the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Cebu from Jan. 26 to 29, along with the ministerial meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers. Among the expected outcomes from the events is the launch of the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Action Plan.

“We hope that with that launch, all countries in ASEAN will continue to firmly commit to the strategic goals that have been identified for us to work together in the years to come,” Ms. Frasco said.

The tourism chief added that the department is responsible for handling hospitality, cultural events, and tours related to the said events.

“Our preparations for that have already begun and are continuing together with our other member government agencies, as well as our coordination with our local government units and our stakeholders.”

The chairmanship of ASEAN, which rotates annually based on alphabetical order of its member states, was passed from Malaysia to the Philippines in October.

The ASEAN chair is expected to lead the ASEAN Summit and related summits, the ASEAN Coordinating Council, the three ASEAN Community Councils, relevant ASEAN Sectoral Ministerial Bodies, and senior officials, and the Committee of Permanent Representatives – Article 31 of the ASEAN Charter.

The Office of the President has requested a P17.5 billion budget from Congress for hosting duties related to the ASEAN events and summits throughout 2026. — Almira Louise S. Martinez