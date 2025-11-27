THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said that it is still verifying reports that some Filipinos may be affected by the residential buildings that caught fire in Hong Kong (HK).

“The DFA, through the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, has not, as of this time, received any confirmed reports of Filipinos killed or injured as a result of the level 5 fire at a residential complex in Tai Po in New Territories, Hong Kong,” it said in a statement.

The agency added that the Hong Kong consulate was also verifying reports that some Filipino domestic workers may be trapped inside the burning buildings.

The DFA said that the consulate had already passed the information to authorities.

Hong Kong authorities have reported at least 44 dead following a level 5 fire that ripped through several residential buildings, which started on Wednesday afternoon.

“Efforts by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department to contain the fire are still ongoing,” the agency said. “Due to the scale and intensity of the fire, it will take time before the extent of the damage and number and nationality of the victims are fully determined.”

It added that the Philippine consulate general will continue to coordinate with the Hong Kong Police Force and “stands ready to assist any Filipino national who may be affected or injured in the fire.” — Adrian H. Halili