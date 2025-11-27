PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday led the inauguration the San Lazaro Residences, a 20-story mixed-use tower in Sta. Cruz, Manila City, designed to expand both urban housing supply and public health infrastructure in one of the capital’s busiest districts.

In his remarks, Mr. Marcos praised the Manila city government for expanding housing options for its residents, particularly low-income families.

He highlighted the city’s urban housing ordinance, which formalized affordable housing programs for underprivileged Manila residents and government employees with Salary Grade 18 and below.

The project spans a 4,329.65-square-meter lot at the corner of Quiricada and Alvarez Streets, featuring 382 residential units atop government health facilities.

The building allocated its ground to the fourth floor on the Quiricada side for the Manila Public Health Laboratory, while the Lanuza Health Center occupies the ground to the second level facing Alvarez.

The residential portion stretches from the fifth to 20th floors and includes a roof deck, underscoring the city government’s push for vertical development to maximize limited urban space.

Amenities include a swimming pool, function room, activity areas on the 5th, 9th, 14th and 19th floors, and three rentable commercial spaces.

San Lazaro Residences also provides 169 parking slots for cars, motorcycles, service vehicles, and ambulances.

It is equipped with five elevators dedicated to residents, a separate elevator for the public health laboratory, and persons with disabilities lift serving the health center. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana