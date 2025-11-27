CONGRESSMEN on Thursday filed a resolution seeking a congressional investigation into the government’s asset confiscation of those involved in a multibillion-peso kickback scheme in anomalous flood control deals.

In a statement, Liberal Party of the Philippines aligned lawmakers said they filed House Resolution No. 524 to look into possible civil forfeiture gaps, and to come up with measures to improve asset confiscation.

“There seems to be a case of underutilization of civil forfeiture mechanisms under both Republic Act No. 1379 and Republic Act No. 9160 as tools to recover ill-gotten wealth, and to help curb the climate of impunity in the commission and cover-up of corruption in government,” the resolution, filed by Representatives Leila M. de Lima, Edgar R. Erice, Adrian Michael A. Amatong, Arlene “Kaka” J. Bag-ao, Jaime R. Fresnedi, Cielo Krisel B. Lagman and Alfonso V. Umali, Jr.

Authorities have begun freezing the assets of officials involved in the high-profile flood control scam, including high-value properties and luxury vehicles, and more possessions are likely to be flagged as the government deepens its probe into the scandal. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio