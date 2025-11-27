THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is seeking to complete its route rationalization plan for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program by the end of next year.

“They target by mid next year about 77% and hopefully by the end of the year, they would target to have 100% of the route rationalization,” Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito, who sponsored the agency’s budget, told the Senate plenary on Thursday.

He added that the strategic transport model encompassing the National Capital Region is set for completion by 2027.

“It will guide the metropolitan route rationalization study,” Mr. Ejercito said.

The agency’s route rationalization plan seeks to streamline public transport routes. It is being handled by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“At present, according to (Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z.) Lopez, they’re at 36%,” he added.

Mr. Ejercito said that the DoTr will now take over the implementation of the route plan from local government units by next year.

He added that 1,237 out of 1,591 local government units have already submitted their draft local public transportation route plan as of Nov. 15. They are now set to be reviewed by the DoTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The senator said that the agency has been conducting route planning activities to complete the road plan. — Adrian H. Halili