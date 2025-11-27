THE Social Security System (SSS) is coordinating with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to validate data that placed the state pension fund as the top government owned or controlled corporation (GOCC) with red tape complaints.

“From our own monitoring of ARTA referrals, all complaints received during the period covered were addressed and resolved within ARTA standards as our resolution rate is at 99.3%,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said in a statement.

“For the period covered by ARTA presentation to the Senate, SSS tracked a total of about 474,000 e-mails working diligently until they are all resolved within ARTA standards.”

This follows ARTA’s presentation of a list of most complained-about government agencies that used data from January to August 2025 presented to the Senate.

“SSS is currently coordinating with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to validate the reported data involving 244 complaints,” Mr. De Claro said.

He said complaints about service delivery made up the majority of cases, followed by issues with loan programs, then contributions.

“Loan programs complaints were about salary loan and calamity loan programs — both were enhanced this year featuring lower interest rates — mainly on difficulty as regards calamity loan applications and challenges on loan eligibility requirements and procedures. Contributions complaints were mainly about non-remittance by employers and long wait time for manual verification.”

The SSS receives complaints and feedback through its Committee on Anti-Red Tape (CART) created in June 2021 sent via hotline, corporate e-mail, postal mail, referrals from various government entities including ARTA, and through SSS Branches.

The state pension fund assured its members and stakeholders that it continues to implement reforms and digital innovations to minimize bureaucratic delays and enhance customer experience. — Aaron Michael C. Sy