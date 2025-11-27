THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is allocating nearly P1 billion for the upgrade and expansion of two ports in Bohol and Agusan del Norte.

In a bid notice on Thursday, the port regulator invited interested parties to submit bids for the P530.97-million Nasipit Port expansion and upgrade project in Agusan del Norte, and the P441.56-million Jagna Port expansion project in Bohol.

Interested parties can submit proposals for the two port projects until Dec. 18, the port regulator said, noting that bidders must have completed projects of the same kind to qualify for the bidding.

PPA said cargo and passenger traffic this year have been stronger than expected, with targets expected to be exceeded when demand peaks in the fourth quarter.

The port regulator is targeting cargo throughput of 301.47 million metric tons, while container volume is anticipated to top eight million twenty-foot equivalent units by year’s end.

Jagna Port is crucial to boost activities as it serves as the gateway to Mindanao and Visayas by linking Bohol to key port areas, and enhancing inter-island trade.

Meanwhile, Nasipit Port in Agusan del Norte serves as a major seaport, handling both international and domestic operations, including the export of agricultural products.

In 2024, the PPA said it had earmarked up to P16 billion for infrastructure projects until 2028. The funds will be allocated for enhancing port efficiency and capacity, including 14 big-ticket projects targeted for completion within the period.

For this year, the PPA expects to complete at least four port projects valued at a combined P1.56 billion. These include the P426.18-million Salomague Port expansion project in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; the P155.96-million San Andres Port expansion and improvement project; the upgrade of Banago Port in Negros Occidental; and the expansion of Balingoan Port in Cagayan de Oro. — Ashley Erika O. Jose