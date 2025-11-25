THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is still verifying reports claiming former Presidential Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque has been arrested in the Netherlands, where he is seeking political asylum.

“The DFA is still in the process of verifying, as they have had no information from the Netherlands, we will revert as soon as it is confirmed,” Senator Maria Imelda R. Marcos, who sponsored the DFA’s budget, told the Senate plenary on Tuesday.

This followed the cancellation of the Philippine passport of Mr. Roque, and four other individuals facing charges for human trafficking linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), in compliance with the court order of Pasig City Regional Trial Court 157.

“In the case of Harry Roque, as well as Katherine Cassandra L. Ong, and others involved in POGOs and omnibus resolution was already received by the DFA, and hence it has cancelled the passports of individuals involved in the case,” Ms. Marcos said.

The office of Mr. Roque denied claims of his arrest through a Facebook post, which included a photo of the former spokesman’s plane ticket and flight itinerary from Amsterdam to Vienna, Austria, dated Nov. 25.

“There is no truth to the rumors that I have been arrested,” the office of Mr. Roque said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“I have a scheduled flight to Vienna, Austria today, November 25.”

Justice Spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said Mr. Roque should not be allowed to travel due to his cancelled passport.

“Immigration authorities at any country can detain him for traveling without proper travel documentation. This fact is certain,” he said in a Viber message to reporters

P1-M BOUNTY

Meanwhile, the Justice department announced a P1-million reward for information leading to the lawful arrest of Ms. Ong, who is still at large.

“The Department of Justice is formally offering a P1-million reward for credible, actionable information that will directly lead to the lawful discovery, location, and subsequent arrest of Cassandra Li Ong by authorized law enforcement agents,” acting Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida told reporters during a press briefing.

“The Department of Justice has set aside the necessary funds to ensure that Miss Ong is brought to court,” he said. “Definitely, with the current information we have, it is not enough. That is why we are offering this reward.”

Mr. Vida said the DoJ is tapping its nationwide network of regional, provincial, and city prosecution offices to gather and process leads on Ms. Ong.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston John R. Casio earlier reported that Ms. Ong was last tracked in Japan by their team last January. — Adrian H. Halili and Erika Mae P. Sinaking