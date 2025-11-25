THE House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow subscribers of telecommunications firms to carry over unused data to the next billing cycle on second reading.

In a voice vote, congressmen approved House Bill No. 87, which seeks to let internet service users enjoy the full value of their data plans by allowing unused allotments to be carried over to the next month or converted into rebates redeemable at the end of the year.

“To most of us in this increasingly connected world, access to reliable and affordable Internet service is no longer a luxury, but more of a necessity,” Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Miguel R. Villafuerte told the House floor in his sponsorship speech. “However, for many consumers, still, the cost of monthly data plans can be a significant burden.”

Any internet service provider that fails to comply with the measure would be slapped with a P50,000 fine per subscriber, and may lead to the cancellation of their franchise or license for repeated violations. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio