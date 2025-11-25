A SENATOR on Tuesday proposed merging all state-controlled television networks, to save government funding.

“To save on subsidies while improving public service, why not revive a plan to integrate the government’s two television networks,” Senator Panfilo M. Lacson told the plenary as quoted in a statement.

The senator added that this move would cut government funding to the separate networks, and imitating the United Kingdom’s British Broadcasting Co.

“This is also budget-related (because) it could save the government from providing subsidy to the stations,” Mr. Lacson said.

“I think it’s worth studying and considering.”

He added that potential proceeds from the sale of real estate assets of the other stations could be used to improve the network that the government would like to use.

“I think it was a novel idea that should be pursued,” Mr. Lacson said.

