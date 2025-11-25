Tropical Depression Verbena has affected nearly 47,000 people, all in the Caraga region, following the strong winds and heavy rainfall that the storm unleashed on Monday, the national disaster agency said.

Verbena made its first landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur, and was recently forecasted to pass near or over the Cuyo Islands in Palawan on Tuesday afternoon, the state weather bureau said in a 2:00 p.m. advisory.

Following its onslaught, the cyclone has affected several areas in Caraga, including three provinces, six cities/municipalities, and 44 barangays, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a 6:00 a.m. situational report.

Six houses, all in the Caraga region were reported totally damaged, while the cost of damage to both agriculture and infrastructure is yet to be released by the NDRRMC.

Of the affected individuals, the NDRRMC said that 1,966 persons, or 485 families, were taking shelter in 19 evacuation centers, while 69 persons were served outside.

Nearly P75,000 worth of relief assistance has been provided to the affected families, the agency also said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Verbena was last located over the coastal waters of Magsaysay, Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its latest advisory.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted in several areas in Luzon and Visayas, where winds capable of causing minor life-threatening damage are expected to be felt.

It is in effect Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central parts of Palawan, including the Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands, as well as in Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and the western portion of Negros Occidental.

During its passage, Verbena is likely to intensify into a tropical storm before hitting the northern portion of Palawan in the evening, prompting the raising of Signal No. 2 in affected areas.

The storm is then expected to reach the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday.

Apart from strong winds, PAGASA also warned of heavy rainfall of up to 200 millimeters that may drench several areas within 24 hours, due to the effects of Verbena and another weather system called Shear Line, it said in a 5:00 p.m. advisory.

This is expected to be felt in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, and Palawan.

The bureau also cautioned possible flooding and landslides in prone areas during the forecast period. — Edg Adrian A. Eva