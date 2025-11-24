A LAWMAKER called on the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to make closed-door sessions a rare occurence, noting that all proceedings must be livestreamed.

“There should be only a few instances for an executive session,” Party-list Rep. Leila M. De Lima said in a statement on Monday. “Otherwise, the very heart and essence of livestreaming, the public’s collective demand, will be diluted.”

Last week, the ICI released its livestreaming guidelines which allowed all hearings to be streamed, with the exception of executive sessions upon the request of the resource person.

She also called on the ICI to release supplemental or additional guidelines to clarify that it will only recognize a few exceptions to the general rule of livestreaming of hearings.

“There should also be clear rules that investigations, admissions, gathering and study of evidence can also be made public as long as they are in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court decisions,” Ms. De Lima added.

She said that internal deliberations may remain confidential.

The lawmaker also cautioned on “over-judicialization,” noting that proceedings must prioritize efficiency, fairness, and justice without adhering to technical court proceedings.

“These investigations need not follow rigid court rules, provided they maintain fundamental fairness, due process, and serve the ends of justice in an efficient and inexpensive manner,” she added.

The independent body was created through an executive order, following that revelation that billions of pesos in funding meant for flood control projects were allegedly siphoned off by government officials. — Adrian H. Halili