TROPICAL Depression Verbena made landfall in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur on Monday afternoon and was expected to cross Agusan del Norte by early evening, prompting wind alerts across wide areas of the Philippines as it rapidly moved west-northwest, the state weather bureau said.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 75 kph. As of 4 p.m., it was spotted near Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) 5 p.m. bulletin. Strong winds extend up to 200 kilometers from its center.

Wind Signal No. 1 remained raised over large parts of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, including Mindoro, Palawan, Masbate, Cebu, Negros, Leyte, Samar, Dinagat Islands and the northern portions of Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte.

The alert indicates possible minimal to minor damage and warns residents to expect strong winds within 36 hours.

PAGASA said wind conditions could intensify in coastal and upland areas, with the combined effects of Verbena and the northeast monsoon bringing gusts that could reach gale force even in regions not directly under storm signals.

These conditions are expected to continue over Luzon, the Visayas and parts of Mindanao through Wednesday.

A separate gale warning was issued for the northern seaboard of Luzon, where waves may reach 4.5 meters. Sea travel was deemed risky in several regions, with very rough conditions likely in waters off Batanes, Cagayan and the Ilocos region. Small vessels and inexperienced mariners were advised to stay in port.

Verbena is projected to cross the Caraga region through early Monday evening, then sweep across the Visayas and northern Palawan from late Monday until Tuesday evening before emerging over the South China Sea on Wednesday.

It may intensify into a tropical storm as it approaches Palawan or shortly after and could peak as a severe tropical storm while moving westward past the Kalayaan Islands in the South China Sea.

Authorities urged local governments to prepare for flooding, landslides and possible storm surges, noting that heavy rainfall and damaging winds could occur outside the cyclone’s direct track.

Residents in high-risk zones were advised to heed evacuation orders and monitor updates from regional weather centers.

Verbena is the 22nd tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana