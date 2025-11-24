Tropical Depression Verbena is likely to make its first landfall over the CARAGA Region on Monday afternoon and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and severe winds to more than a dozen areas, the state weather bureau said.

Verbena, packing 45 kilometers per hour (kph) of sustained winds and 55 kph of gustiness, was last located over the coastal waters of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a 2 p.m. advisory.

It is moving westward at 25 kph and may further intensify before its initial landfall.

PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in more than a dozen areas, where up to minor life-threatening winds are expected, including Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, northern Palawan, Masbate, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

It is likewise in effect over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon.

PAGASA also raised a heavy rainfall outlook, warning that up to 200 millimeters of rain may drench large parts of the Visayas. At this rate, flooding is expected in flood-prone areas, and landslides are also highly likely.

PAGASA also cautioned residents along coastal areas about the possible occurrence of storm surges. — Edg Adrian A. Eva