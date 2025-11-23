THE Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) vowed to push for continued accountability in the Maguindanao massacre case, as the Philippines on Sunday marked the anniversary of one of the world’s deadliest attacks on journalists.

In a statement, the task force said it “stands in solidarity with the victims’ families and the entire media community,” honoring the 58 people killed in 2009, including 32 journalists and media workers.

The anniversary comes as families of the victims continue to press for the full resolution of the case, amid ongoing appeals more than a decade after a Philippine court convicted several members of the influential Ampatuan family in 2019.

PTFOMS said the massacre remains a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists in the country, adding that the demand for justice “is not just a plea for retribution; it is a strong demand for accountability, for an end to impunity, and for assurance that such an act never happens again.”

The task force reiterated its commitment to protect media workers and safeguard press freedom, saying it will keep coordinating with law enforcement and judicial agencies to ensure that legal processes move forward.

The attack — considered the deadliest election-related violence in Philippine history — has long been emblematic of the country’s struggles with impunity, political clan violence, and threats to journalists. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana