NEWLY INSTALLED Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go warned that tax evaders, smugglers and graft offenders will find no room under his term, as corruption continues to derail the government’s tax overhaul.

Mr. Go has led the auction of P103 million worth of luxury vehicles seized from contractors Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya and Pacifico “Curlee” F. Discaya II on Thursday, “to reclaim lost revenues from tax and duty leaks, which will be redirected towards public programs and projects.”

“May this serve as a warning to all. The Department of Finance will not tolerate any form of tax evasion, smuggling, or corruption that deprives people of vital revenues to support national development,” he said in a statement.

Out of the seven vehicles put up for auction, only three were awarded to bidders, where the Bureau of Customs (BoC) collected P38.21 billion. The proceeds will be remitted directly to the Bureau of the Treasury.

As of end-September, revenues climbed 2.24% to P3.367 trillion, equivalent to 74.49% of the P4.52-trillion goal.

The BoC said the seven luxury vehicles were forfeited by the Customs Port of Manila on Oct. 24 due to fraudulent certificates of payment and the lack of import entry documents.

The vehicles inspected by the Finance chief for public auction are: Toyota Tundra (2022), Toyota Sequoia (2023), Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2023), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022), Mercedes-Benz G500 Brabus (2019), Lincoln Navigator L (2021), and Bentley Bentayga (2022).

Customs said the remaining cars will be reauctioned. The BoC will reconvene and recompute the floor price for the next bidding.

“More important than the money or funds we may obtain is the symbolism and the value we place on accountability — that if you do something wrong, you will be held responsible, and the nation’s resources should benefit our people,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante