A CONGRESSMAN said on Wednesday there was “no compelling reason” to file an impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., arguing that allegations by a resigned lawmaker linking him to the multibillion-peso flood control scandal were not sufficient.

In a media briefing, Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña said that ex-Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co’s accusations that Mr. Marcos benefitted from the kickback scheme involving anomalous flood control deals should be sworn and made in the country.

“If Zaldy Co is confident in the evidence he holds, he should present it and return to the country,” he said in Filipino. “Until then, there is no compelling reason, as we believe any impeachment complaint must be founded on facts and evidence.”

The Office of Mr. Co did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

In the same briefing, Party-list Rep. Elijah R. San Fernando said that Mr. Co’s claims “carry no legal weight” as long as he’s still overseas.

“On impeachment, it is a very political process,” he said. “Mr. Cendaña noted it must be founded on strong evidence, and it is difficult to base our proceedings merely on what was posted on social media.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio