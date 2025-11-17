PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is grappling with a “profound crisis of confidence” as his administration is shaken by the worsening flood controversy, Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is also facing corruption allegations, said on Monday.

Ms. Duterte said she was likewise outraged by allegations of mass corruption tied to anomalous flood control contracts, an issue that has struck a nerve with a graft-weary public. Efforts to probe the scandal, she added, have failed to calm public anger due to what she described as a “lack of control and direction.”

“I stand with the millions of Filipinos dismayed and disgusted at a government mired in insecurity and insatiable greed,” she said in Filipino in a video recording shared with reporters.

Her statement comes as the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo gathered on the second day of a three-day anti-corruption rally in the Philippine capital that started on Sunday, which saw more than half a million of its members trooped to Quirino Grandstand as they called for transparency and accountability.

Some groups have also called for Mr. Marcos’ resignation from office as the scandal continues to engulf his administration, affect business confidence and dampen economic growth.

His resignation would elevate Ms. Duterte to the presidency. The 1987 Constitution also doesn’t limit her from seeking a fresh term in 2028.

“I understand the anger of the people because I myself witnessed how the House of Representatives manipulated the Department of Education’s (DepEd) budget,” Ms. Duterte, who sat briefly as Education secretary, said.

The vice-president was impeached in February on allegations including fund misuse, unexplained wealth, destabilization efforts, and plotting to assassinate President Marcos, his wife and then-Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. She has denied all charges.

The Supreme Court later voided the impeachment complaint against her, but a petition to overturn the ruling remains pending.

“In resigning as Education secretary, I endured relentless attacks, including impeachment, all meant to cover up corruption in the 2025 budget,” Ms. Duterte said. “I chose not to join in deceiving the people.”

“Instead of following the Department of Education’s list to address the severe classroom shortage, funds meant for Filipino youth were treated like pork barrel and divided among congressmen close to those in power,” she added.

NOT A HERO

In response, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said in Filipino that “those who are not heroes shouldn’t pretend to be heroes.”

“It is true that Filipinos deserve better, which is why earlier issues involving the vice president — alleged corruption in confidential funds, DepEd ghost students, and DepEd ghost food packs that happened under her leadership — should first be explained if they truly believe in transparency and accountability,” she said in a Viber message to reporters.

“President Marcos, Jr. took the lead in investigating these anomalies, something that was not done in the previous administration despite the many ghost projects as early as 2020. Again, Filipinos really deserve better, so choose the right leader to put into office.”

This year’s national budget has come under scrutiny over alleged fund diversions, blank line items inserted by the Executive, and concerns about outsized public works allocations. Lawsuits challenging the spending plan have been filed and are being heard by the Supreme Court.

Despite this, Mr. Marcos continues to enjoy the support of the House of Representatives, with lawmakers expressing unwavering support for the president on Monday.

“We felt that it is important for the public to know that Congress is in support of the president,” House Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo V. Puno said in a media briefing. “By and large, everybody is in support of President Marcos here.”

Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong added in the same briefing that the president opting to reveal deep-seated corruption “at the expense of the capital of his own administration” reflects his “sincerity” in resolving it. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio